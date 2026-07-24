VIDEO | China fires water cannon at Philippine ships for second straight day

The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday accused its Chinese counterpart of firing water cannon at government vessels near a disputed shoal for a second day, in the third confrontation between the two countries in the South China Sea this week.

It said a Chinese vessel at the Scarborough Shoal, located in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), came within about seven metres of a Philippine fisheries boat, creating "a serious risk of collision".

"The PCG strongly condemns the dangerous and unprofessional actions of the China Coast Guard," spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

He said the shoal was a traditional fishing ground of Filipinos, "whose rights cannot be lawfully impeded by any foreign power".