VIDEO | China Coast Guard blasts Philippine ship with water cannon in disputed waters

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel fired a water cannon at a Philippine Government fisheries vessel in Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, scoring an indirect hit, a Philippine Coast Guard official said on Thursday.

"These actions violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) and endangered Filipino personnel engaged in a purely humanitarian undertaking," Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a post on social media on Thursday.

The incident happened as Southeast Asian foreign ministers gathered in Manila for ASEAN meetings that were also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Earlier on Thursday, China said it tracked and drove away two Philippine vessels it accused of having "intruded into" waters near the disputed Scarborough Shoal despite warnings.