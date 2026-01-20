TKMS pushes to outbid South Korea's Hanwha in $12b Canada submarine race

Warship builder TKMS is in talks with Norwegian and German companies to offer a multi-billion-dollar investment package to Canada in a fiercely competitive submarine tender, its CEO said, seeking to beat a rival South Korean bid.

The talks go beyond submarines and cover possible investment commitments in rare earths, mining, artificial intelligence and battery production for the automotive sector, Oliver Burkhard told Reuters.

The previously unreported investment package plan could boost TKMS as it vies to win the tender after being short-listed last year along with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean to supply up to 12 state-of-the-art submarines to Canada's navy.

It reflects intensifying efforts by Germany to strengthen defence cooperation in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, with the US seeking to claim Greenland and threatening to impose new import tariffs on European allies while Russia continues its war in Ukraine.