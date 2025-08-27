Korean builder shortlisted for Canadian patrol submarine procurement
South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected as one of two finalist contenders for the Canadian Department of National Defence's (DND) patrol submarine procurement (PSP) project, Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-chul confirmed on Tuesday, August 26.
If selected, Hanwha Ocean will build a new class of twelve 3,000-ton diesel-electric submarines to replace the Royal Canadian Navy's four Victoria-class boats that were purchased from the UK in 1998.
Through the PSP project, Canada will acquire a larger, modernised submarine fleet to enable the Royal Canadian Navy to covertly detect and deter maritime threats, control maritime approaches, project power and striking capability further from Canada's shores, and project a persistent deterrent on all three of the country's coasts.
The DND said the procurement of up to 12 submarines is necessary to ensure the defence of the three coasts, and that the federal government is looking forward to working with industry to find a partner that will deliver the submarines.
Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries had earlier submitted an unsolicited proposal for the PSP project. The submarine will be developed as a variant of the Jang Bogo-class, nine examples of which are in service with the Republic of Korea Navy.
The only other contender for the PSP project is German defence shipbuilder TKMS. The latter's selection was confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a joint news conference in Berlin.