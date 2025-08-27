Korean builder shortlisted for Canadian patrol submarine procurement

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected as one of two finalist contenders for the Canadian Department of National Defence's (DND) patrol submarine procurement (PSP) project, Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-chul confirmed on Tuesday, August 26.

If selected, Hanwha Ocean will build a new class of twelve 3,000-ton diesel-electric submarines to replace the Royal Canadian Navy's four Victoria-class boats that were purchased from the UK in 1998.