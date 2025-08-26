Carney says German-Norwegian team is finalist in Canadian submarine deal
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday that Canada has shortlisted two contenders for its new submarine programme, with a German-Norwegian partnership among the finalists.
"I look forward, along with the minister of industry, Melanie Jolie...and the minister of national defence, to visiting (the) Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems facility in Kiel later today," Mark said in a joint news conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.
Carney announced a new joint declaration on critical minerals cooperation between the two countries, saying Canada could play a major role in strengthening Germany's critical mineral supply chain which Berlin is trying to diversify away from reliance on China and Russia.
Examples include the partnership between Canadian mining company Troilus Gold and Hamburg-based Aurubis to build a rare earth magnet supply chain between Quebec and Germany.
Carney said Canada was mobilising nearly half a trillion dollars in investments for energy, port, and digital infrastructure to support these efforts.
Last year, the two countries signed an agreement to advance commercial-scale trade in "clean hydrogen", but progress remains uncertain as Germany's demand for "green fuel" continues to lag.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Friederike Heine)