Carney says German-Norwegian team is finalist in Canadian submarine deal

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday that Canada has shortlisted two contenders for its new submarine programme, with a German-Norwegian partnership among the finalists.

"I look forward, along with the minister of industry, Melanie Jolie...and the minister of national defence, to visiting (the) Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems facility in Kiel later today," Mark said in a joint news conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.