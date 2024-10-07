Royal Navy's sixth Astute-class submarine floated out
Once completed, the submarine will have a length of 97 metres, a hull diameter of 11.3 metres, a submerged displacement of over 7,400 tonnes, a maximum speed of 30 knots, and a crew complement of 98 officers and enlisted sailors. Armament will include up to 38 Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
As with its Astute-class sister boats, the future Agamemnon will be capable of missions ranging from task force protection to long-range strikes and intelligence gathering. It will also be capable of circumnavigating the globe while submerged, producing its own oxygen and drinking water.
The submarine will now undergo fitting out. It is scheduled to be commissioned into service in late 2025.
The future Agamemnon and its Astute-class sisters will replace the Royal Navy's 1980s-era Trafalgar-class nuclear-powered boats.