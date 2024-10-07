Royal Navy's sixth Astute-class submarine floated out

Once completed, the submarine will have a length of 97 metres, a hull diameter of 11.3 metres, a submerged displacement of over 7,400 tonnes, a maximum speed of 30 knots, and a crew complement of 98 officers and enlisted sailors. Armament will include up to 38 Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

As with its Astute-class sister boats, the future Agamemnon will be capable of missions ranging from task force protection to long-range strikes and intelligence gathering. It will also be capable of circumnavigating the globe while submerged, producing its own oxygen and drinking water.