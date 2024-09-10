COLUMN | The UK Royal Navy and the challenge to maintain a potent fighting force [Naval Gazing]

The UK Royal Navy (RN), for generations the world’s strongest maritime force, has been in near-precipitous decline for the past 20 years. Underfunding, as successive governments gave increased priority to welfare spending, as well as rampant inflation of the cost of defence equipment, poor strategic decisions, and major recruitment difficulties have all played their part in this decline.

This near-perfect storm of problems has resulted in a force that is a faint echo of its former self, and that struggles to meet the stream of long-term and new operational commitments, many of them centred in or adjacent to the Middle East.