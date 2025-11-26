Poland selects Sweden’s Saab for $2.7b submarine order

Poland said on Wednesday it had chosen Sweden’s Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw’s efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.

Warsaw has been ramping up investments in the armed forces to counter what it sees as a growing threat from Russia after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The deal with Sweden under the "Orka" programme to boost Poland’s military exemplifies Warsaw’s efforts to build a Baltic alliance, as its traditional Central European ties are pressured by divisions over Russia and approaches towards the European Union.