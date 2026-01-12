Multiple plants to produce submarines to fulfil Poland order, Saab CEO says

Saab will parallelise production at multiple manufacturing plants for its new A-26 submarines in order to meet delivery targets for three vessels Poland has decided to buy, the company's CEO said on Monday.

Poland said in November it had chosen Sweden's Saab to supply it with three submarines, in a multi-billion-dollar deal that forms a key element of Warsaw's efforts to bolster its defences in the Baltic Sea.

Poland said the first submarine would be delivered in 2030, but some analysts see it as a tight time frame. Sweden has also ordered two submarines.

Saab CEO Micael Johansson said the company had taken investments to be able to produce sections of the new submarines in more than one location.