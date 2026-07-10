OPINION | China's missile test is part of an alarming nuclear buildup

People are missing the most important implication from China’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Monday.

It’s not the signalling of China’s power, though that was almost certainly in there. In part, it’s what the test confirms: China has now validated a new, long-range missile from a submerged submarine, extending its nuclear deterrent to sea and moving closer to a credible triad.

This, in turn, is just one element of a worrying Chinese nuclear modernisation and buildup. Countering this requires two parallel efforts: the United States and its allies must modernise their own deterrent capabilities, and they must simultaneously find ways to bring arms control back into play as a tool for constraining China’s buildup – though a near-term breakthrough on that front remains unlikely.

The July 6 test involved a nuclear-powered submarine firing the missile at long range into the South Pacific. It was the first publicly acknowledged test of this kind at this distance. The missile carried a dummy warhead and landed in a designated area following advance notification to regional governments, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, which characterised the launch as a "routine arrangement" not directed at any target.

Regional reaction was swift and pointed. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, speaking in Suva just hours after Canberra had signed a new defence pact with Fiji, called the test, "destabilising to the region," and said it must be viewed, "in the context of a rapid military buildup by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects." New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters was equally direct, describing the launch as "an unwelcome and concerning development" and warning that the Pacific, "should not sit by and allow such tests to become normalised or routine."