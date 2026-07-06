China submarine missile launch draws condemnation from neighbours

Short notice

Pacific regional powers Australia, New Zealand and Japan were given only a short period of advance notice about the test, which coincided with the signing in Fiji of a mutual defence pact between that island nation and Australia.

The test came "in the context of a rapid military buildup by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters at a news conference in Fiji.

The Ocean of Peace alliance commits Australia and Fiji to defend each other if attacked. Beijing and Western powers led by the US and Australia have competed for years for influence in the strategically located island nations, and some analysts suggested the timing could be linked.

Mark Douglas, an analyst at New Zealand-based ship-tracking firm Starboard Maritime Intelligence, said the test would have been planned long in advance but the timing of China's notification was "interesting, to say the least".

Nouwens said China could be seeking to send a signal of its discontent about the Australia-Fiji agreement: "That said, the launch could be counterproductive and negatively affect China's image among countries in the South Pacific."