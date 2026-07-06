Russian Navy ships arrive in China for joint exercises in Yellow Sea

A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet has arrived at the Port of Qingdao in eastern China to participate in joint exercises in the Yellow Sea with the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The Russian Navy contingent for the "Joint Sea 2026" exercises consists of the Pacific Fleet's flagship, the Slava-class cruiser Varyag, as well as the Steregushchiy-class corvette Rezkiy, the Project 636.3 diesel-electric attack submarine Ufa, and the Project 21300 rescue ship Igor Belousov.

The PLAN vessels participating in the exercises meanwhile include the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, the supply ship Kekesilihu, the rescue vessel Yangchenghu, and an unidentified Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine.