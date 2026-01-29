TKMS and Seaspan Shipyards sign agreement to support Canadian submarine project

TKMS and Seaspan Shipyards have entered into a teaming agreement to collaborate on supporting the Canadian Government in establishing a sovereign sustainment capability. This agreement focuses on the Canadian patrol submarine project.

The two companies stated they will work alongside the Royal Canadian Navy and the Department of National Defence to form a Canadian-led integrated sustainment enterprise team.

The project is a critical priority for Canada, which has identified a need to establish sustainment capabilities for future submarines on both the west and east coasts. This capability is intended to integrate the Royal Canadian Navy, the country's maritime equipment programme, the fleet maintenance facilities and local industry.