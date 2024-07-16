Canada begins procurement program for new submarines

The Canadian government, through the Department of National Defence, has begun the process of procuring 12 conventionally-powered, under-ice capable submarines. Through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), Canada will acquire a larger, modernised submarine fleet to enable the Royal Canadian Navy to covertly detect and deter maritime threats, control maritime approaches, project power and striking capability further from Canada's shores, and project a persistent deterrent on all three of the country's coasts.
The DND is currently in the process of meeting with manufacturers and potential partners as part of the project. A formal Request for Information (RFI) will be posted in the autumn of 2024 to gain further information on the procurement, construction, delivery, and operational capabilities of potential bidders who can build submarines for Canada.
The RFI will also seek to gain information that will enable the establishment of a submarine sustainment capability in Canada. This procurement will enable Canada to establish a strategic partnership that not only delivers the submarines themselves, but creates a relationship between Canada and its strategic partners to support personnel training and the sharing of information.
Canada’s key submarine capability requirements will be stealth, lethality, persistence, and Arctic deployability – meaning that the submarines must have extended range and endurance. The new fleet will need to provide a unique combination of these requirements to ensure that Canada can detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries.
The DND said the procurement of up to 12 submarines is necessary to ensure the defence of the three coasts, and that the federal government is looking forward to working with industry to find a partner that will deliver the submarines.