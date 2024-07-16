Canada begins procurement program for new submarines

The RFI will also seek to gain information that will enable the establishment of a submarine sustainment capability in Canada. This procurement will enable Canada to establish a strategic partnership that not only delivers the submarines themselves, but creates a relationship between Canada and its strategic partners to support personnel training and the sharing of information.

Canada’s key submarine capability requirements will be stealth, lethality, persistence, and Arctic deployability – meaning that the submarines must have extended range and endurance. The new fleet will need to provide a unique combination of these requirements to ensure that Canada can detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries.

The DND said the procurement of up to 12 submarines is necessary to ensure the defence of the three coasts, and that the federal government is looking forward to working with industry to find a partner that will deliver the submarines.