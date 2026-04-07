Indian Navy commissions third locally-built ballistic missile submarine

Indian media reported recently that the Indian Navy commissioned a new locally built, nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) into service during a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Friday, April 3.
The 130-metre, 7,000-tonne INS Aridhaman (“Vanquisher”) is the third boat in the Arihant-class, which are India’s first locally manufactured SSBNs. Construction took place at the navy’s Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam.
Aridhaman is slightly longer and heavier than her two earlier sister boats INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. The greater dimensions have allowed for the installation of eight missile launch tubes on the new submarine compared to only four on each of her earlier sisters.
She can also carry up to 24 ballistic missiles whereas the two other boats each have a maximum limit of 12.
The SSBN is crewed by 95 personnel and can reach speeds of up to 24 knots while submerged and up to 15 knots while on the surface. Her other armament consists of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and mines.
Aridhaman’s commissioning took place on the same day as that of INS Taragiri, the navy’s fourth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate.