Naval Ships

Indian Navy commissions fourth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate

The Indian Navy Nilgiri-class stealth frigate INS Taragiri
The Indian Navy Nilgiri-class stealth frigate INS TaragiriIndian Ministry of Defence
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The Indian Navy commissioned its newest stealth frigate in a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Friday, April 3.

INS Taragiri is the fourth Nilgiri-class frigate built for the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders of Mumbai. Design work was undertaken by the navy’s own Warship Design Bureau.

The ship's missions include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-air warfare.

The frigate's armament includes a 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, 32 Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles housed in vertical launch system (VLS) cells, eight BrahMos anti-ship missiles also housed in VLS cells, torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled weapons mounts.

The Nilgiri-class frigates are notable for being among the first Indian Navy surface ships built using the integrated modular construction methodology. Through this approach, entire blocks are already pre-assembled and pre-outfitted with some of the essential onboard systems and then integrated with each other to form the hull.

Asia
India
Indian Navy
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Nilgiri class
Warship Design Bureau
INS Taragiri

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