Australia to invest $3b to expand submarine construction facilities

The Australian Government will invest an additional AU$4.6 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the expansion of submarine construction facilities in Osborne in South Australia.

The government had already committed an investment of AU$3.9 billion (US$2.7 billion) into the Osborne facilities in February of this year. According to South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, the submarine yard will have 10 times the floor area of the existing frigate construction facilities co-located there.

The new buildings at the expanded facility are scheduled to be completed within 12 months. This will then allow cutting of the first steel for the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN) first locally built nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) to commence before the end of the decade.