Australia's former environment minister to head independent review of AUKUS submarine programme

The BBC has reported that Australia's former environment minister Peter Garrett recently initiated an independent inquiry into the programme that seeks to equip the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) with its own nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) force.

Mr Garrett, who served as the country's environment minister from 2007 to 2010, said that an independent inquiry into the AU$368 billion (US$262 billion) AUKUS submarine programme was "long overdue."

Under the programme, which was itself recently amended, the United States will supply Australia with three in-service US Navy Virginia-class SSNs instead of the original arrangement of one newbuild and two in-service Virginias. The defence chiefs of Australia, the US and the UK said that the shift would simplify supply chain management and operational and maintenance requirements as well as maximise cost efficiencies.