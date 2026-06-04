Australia's former environment minister to head independent review of AUKUS submarine programme

The BBC has reported that Australia's former environment minister Peter Garrett recently initiated an independent inquiry into the programme that seeks to equip the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) with its own nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) force.
Mr Garrett, who served as the country's environment minister from 2007 to 2010, said that an independent inquiry into the AU$368 billion (US$262 billion) AUKUS submarine programme was "long overdue."
Under the programme, which was itself recently amended, the United States will supply Australia with three in-service US Navy Virginia-class SSNs instead of the original arrangement of one newbuild and two in-service Virginias. The defence chiefs of Australia, the US and the UK said that the shift would simplify supply chain management and operational and maintenance requirements as well as maximise cost efficiencies.
The three Virginia-class boats would be complemented by SSN-AUKUS submarines, which are being developed jointly by Australia and the UK and are scheduled to become operational with the RAN in the 2040s.
Mr Garrett called the AUKUS submarine programme the "most expensive" defence investment made by Australia and criticised the fact that the parliament and the Australian people have not been given an opportunity to, "question, debate and decide," in relation to the programme.
In addition to the former environment minister, four commissioners will participate in the inquiry. These include former Australian Defence Force Chief retired Admiral Chris Barrie and former Western Australia Premier Carmen Lawrence.
The independent review is being organised by local NGO Australian Peace and Security Forum.