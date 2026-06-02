US to sell three in-service submarines to Australia under amended AUKUS plan

The US will sell three of its in-service nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to Australia, indicating a shift from the original arrangement of one newbuild and two in-service SSNs.
The sale of three in-service US Navy Virginia-class SSNs to Australia was confirmed by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at the US Embassy in Singapore on Saturday, May 30.
"Through discussions today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretaries confirmed that AUKUS Pillar I remains on track to support Australia's acquisition of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability," the US Department of War said in a press statement regarding Saturday's announcement.
"The Deputy Prime Minister and Secretaries welcomed the proposed approach to streamline Australia's acquisition of Virginia-class submarines (VCS), simplifying supply chain management, operational and maintenance requirements, and maximising cost efficiencies. This approach would enable Australia to acquire three in-service VCS in lieu of a mixture of new and in-service VCS variants."
Under the earlier arrangement as part of the AUKUS security partnership, Australia was slated to acquire one newbuild Block VII Virginia-class SSN and two Block IV Virginia-class SSNs from those already in service with the US Navy. These boats would be complemented by SSN-AUKUS submarines, which are being developed jointly by Australia and the UK and are scheduled to become operational in the 2040s.