US to sell three in-service submarines to Australia under amended AUKUS plan

The US will sell three of its in-service nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to Australia, indicating a shift from the original arrangement of one newbuild and two in-service SSNs.

The sale of three in-service US Navy Virginia-class SSNs to Australia was confirmed by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at the US Embassy in Singapore on Saturday, May 30.

"Through discussions today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretaries confirmed that AUKUS Pillar I remains on track to support Australia's acquisition of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability," the US Department of War said in a press statement regarding Saturday's announcement.