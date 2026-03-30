US Navy aircraft carrier Ford makes liberty call in Croatia following repairs

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Croatia on Sunday, March 29, thus concluding the ship's first time underway since the completion of repairs in Greece earlier this month.

Captain David Skarosi, Ford's skipper, said that the carrier arrived at the Port of Split to provide "some well-deserved liberty" for her crew.

This is the carrier's second visit to Split on her current deployment. The ship had called there between October 21 and 26, 2025, before heading to the Caribbean to support operations off Venezuela.