Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrives in Greece for repairs

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, on Monday March 23, for maintenance and repairs after operating in the Red Sea.

The navy said that the carrier remains fully mission capable and that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues its overseas deployment.

The port call will allow the carrier to undergo efficient assessment, repairs, and resupply. However, the navy did not disclose when it expects the ship to return to sea.