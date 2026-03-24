Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrives in Greece for repairs
The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, on Monday March 23, for maintenance and repairs after operating in the Red Sea.
The navy said that the carrier remains fully mission capable and that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues its overseas deployment.
The port call will allow the carrier to undergo efficient assessment, repairs, and resupply. However, the navy did not disclose when it expects the ship to return to sea.
Ford will undergo repairs after she suffered what US military officials said was a non-combat-related fire in her main laundry area while deployed in the Red Sea earlier this month as part of Operation Epic Fury.
An official has assured that there was no damage to the carrier's propulsion plant. USNI News reported that more than 200 of her crew were treated for smoke inhalation, two others sustained lacerations, while another needed to be evacuated due to injuries suffered while conducting damage control.
Ford has been deployed for nine months, during which she also conducted operations in the Caribbean.