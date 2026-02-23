TKMS chief pushes for defence industry consolidation

The chief executive of German warship builder TKMS has called for consolidation within the defence industry in a speech published on Monday ahead of the company's annual general meeting.

"If defence capabilities are to be established more quickly, standardisation, industrial consolidation and speed are required," CEO Oliver Burkhard said in a transcript of the speech due to be held during the AGM on February 27.

"Money alone does not build ships," he said, adding that the decisive factor was how quickly industry and clients could act together.