TKMS to make stock market debut amid defence sector investment boom

Warship builder TKMS will make its stock market debut in Frankfurt on Monday, the latest move by parent Thyssenkrupp to simplify its structure and take advantage of growing demand globally for defence assets.

Shares in the company will start trading around 07:00 GMT on Frankfurt's stock exchange in a spin-off from Thyssenkrupp that will see the German conglomerate keep a 51 per cent stake in TKMS, with the rest being distributed to its investors.