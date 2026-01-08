TKMS offers to buy German Naval Yards in non-binding proposal

German warship maker TKMS has submitted a non-binding bid for smaller peer German Naval Yards (GNYK), the company told Reuters on Thursday.

"Discussions between our two companies will continue with an open outcome," TKMS said in an emailed statement, without disclosing any details around the offer.

TKMS, which was spun off from parent Thyssenkrupp in October, last month said it expected to decide soon on whether to buy GNYK. This reflects its ambition to expand in light of growing demand for defence equipment.