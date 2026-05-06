South Korea pauses plans to join Hormuz mission as potential US-Iran truce looms

South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it had suspended a review of whether to participate in a US operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump put the mission on hold.

A Blue House official also said it was still unclear if a South Korean-operated vessel that suffered an explosion and caught fire on Monday had been attacked in the strait.

Trump had earlier urged Seoul to join his "Project Freedom" initiative to free up navigation, claiming that Iran fired shots at a ​Korean-operated ship and other targets as the US launched its operation to open the strait.