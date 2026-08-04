Russian shipbuilder targets cruiser hand-over by end of 2026

Russian shipbuilder Sevmash intends to return the Kirov-class nuclear-powered, guided-missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to the Russian Navy by the end of this year, state-owned news agency TASS reported recently.

The outlet quoted Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko as saying that the cruiser will undergo further testing for two months. The conclusion of the testing period will determine whether the ship can be handed over to the navy or if additional improvements will be necessary.

According to TASS, if Nakhimov is cleared for hand-over, she will be transferred to the navy at around the same time as the newbuild Project 885M nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Perm, which is undergoing final testing.