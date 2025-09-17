Russian Navy cruiser Admiral Nakhimov completes initial sea trials following long-term lay-up

Russian shipbuilder Sevmash has completed conducting the first sea trials of the Russian Navy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov after it spent more than 25 years in deep refurbishment.
The trials covered the operation of the ship's propulsion as well as a number of other critical systems. Additional testing will be undertaken in the Barents Sea according to schedule, the Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
Nakhimov is the third cruiser in the Russian Navy's four-strong Kirov-class. Only three ships of the class remain in service following Admiral Lazarev's scrapping in 2021.
Commissioned in 1988, Nakhimov saw service with the Soviet and then Russian Navies in the decade that followed until she was docked at local shipyard Sevmash in 1999, remaining there ever since with occasional repairs being undertaken.
In 2006, the Russian Government decided to modernise the cruiser with upgraded weaponry and other equipment and return her to operational status. However, the actual works commenced only in 2013 and have been continuously delayed.