Sea trials begin for Russia's newest cruise missile submarine

Perm is the fifth Yasen-M-class submarine and the sixth overall Project 885/Yasen-class boat. Like her Project 885M sisters, she will have a maximum submerged speed of 35 knots and space for 64 crewmembers.

The submarine’s armament will includes torpedoes and Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. According to Russian media, Perm will be the first nuclear-powered submarine to have Zircon missiles among her standard armament.