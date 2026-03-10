Royal Netherlands Navy to deploy frigate to Mediterranean

The Royal Netherlands Navy air defence and command frigate HNLMS Evertsen will be deployed to the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea from this week until the beginning of April 2026, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.
The frigate will contribute to the defence of the French Navy Carrier Strike Group as well as the defence of Cyprus and the alliance's territory.
"Evertsen has unique capabilities to detect threats from the air from a great distance," said Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. "This allows the crew to protect themselves and allies."
Evertsen has been part of the strike group centred on the French Navy aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle since February 4. Last week, France asked the Netherlands for continued support within the carrier strike group.
The MOD said the frigate's sensors and weapon systems are well-suited for defending a strike group against the threat of drones and missiles.
The deployment of EU navy ships to bolster the defence of Cyprus came in the wake of retaliatory attacks by Iran following the outbreak of renewed hostilities with the United States and Israel.