Royal Netherlands Navy to deploy frigate to Mediterranean

The Royal Netherlands Navy air defence and command frigate HNLMS Evertsen will be deployed to the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea from this week until the beginning of April 2026, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.

The frigate will contribute to the defence of the French Navy Carrier Strike Group as well as the defence of Cyprus and the alliance's territory.

"Evertsen has unique capabilities to detect threats from the air from a great distance," said Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. "This allows the crew to protect themselves and allies."