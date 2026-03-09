France to deploy 11 warships, mulls Hormuz mission, Macron says

France is deploying about a dozen naval vessels, including its aircraft carrier strike group, to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and potentially the Strait of Hormuz as part of defensive support to allies threatened by the conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking in Cyprus before visiting the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which arrived this weekend in the eastern Mediterranean, deeply unpopular president Emmanuel Macron sought to reassure his Cypriot counterpart after drones were intercepted heading towards the island last week.

"When Cyprus is attacked, then Europe is attacked," Macron said after meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paphos.