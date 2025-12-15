VESSEL REVIEW | Hrabri – Bulgarian Navy's new multi-role patrol vessel boasts modular construction

Modification of a proven warship design

The MMPV's steel monohull design is based on that of an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) that was originally developed by German defence shipbuilder the NVL Group.

The 90-metre OPV is itself a development of an 80-metre OPV, variants of which are in service with the Royal Australian Navy (six ships, two of which have already been delivered) as the Arafura-class and with the Royal Brunei Navy (four in service) as the Darussalam-class.

The design also incorporated reserve space should there be a need to equip the MMPV with additional sensors or weapon systems throughout her service life.