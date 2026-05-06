Rheinmetall seeks 12b euros to rescue German warship deal

Rheinmetall is seeking about 12 billion euros ($14 billion) from Germany to take over the country's troubled F126 frigate programme, lifting the total cost of six warships to roughly 14 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the talks, the Financial Times said Rheinmetall's naval arm laid out terms after six months of due diligence on a deal that would see it replace Dutch shipbuilder Damen on the delayed project.

Discussions on frigates have not been concluded, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.