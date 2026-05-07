New naval business begins to pay off for Rheinmetall, eyes stronger Q2

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said on Thursday that the German defence company expects stronger growth in the second quarter in particular due to large-volume orders in the naval and vehicles business.

"With the successful acquisition of Naval Systems, we have entered a new market segment where we are also generating profitable growth," said Papperger after the company released its final first-quarter results.

In a presentation, the company said that due diligence is expected to start soon after it submitted a non-binding offer for the shipyard German Naval Yards.