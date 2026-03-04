Qatari naval ships successfully intercept Iranian drones

Qatar's Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that the country's naval and air forces were able to successfully intercept Iran-launched strikes using ballistic missiles and both manned and unmanned aircraft.

A statement issued by the MOD earlier this week said that the Qatari Emiri Navy was involved in the successful shootdown of numerous drones. However, the statement did not indicate the specific vessels or weapon systems used in the interceptions or the number of drones destroyed.

The statement confirmed that all hostile drones were intercepted before these could inflict damage on any targets within the emirate.