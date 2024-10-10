COLUMN | Conflict in the Middle East: naval aspects and future prospects for key players and their allies [Naval Gazing]

Early naval engagement

Naval involvement actually began before widespread fighting commenced, with Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah launching rocket and drone attacks earlier this month on the Israeli port and naval base at Haifa, while an Israeli Navy (IN) Sa’ar 6 corvette reputedly downed an incoming cruise missile over the Mediterranean.

Also, the Israeli Air Force has carried out a major strike on the oil exporting Yemeni port of Hodeidah, while Iran-backed militias based in Iraq and Yemen mounted cruise missile attacks on Haifa. Israel’s highly accurate C-Dome missiles, launched from Sa’ar-6 corvettes, also played a major role.