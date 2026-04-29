Norway joins Type 26 warship coalition

Norway has formally joined the multinational coalition that will build and operate examples of the Type 26 warship originally developed by BAE Systems in the UK.

This will make the Royal Norwegian Navy the fourth operator of the Type 26 ships, examples of which will also be delivered to the navies of the UK, Canada and Australia.

The Type 26 ships will be classed as frigates in UK, Australian and Norwegian service while the Royal Canadian Navy will designate the vessels as destroyers.