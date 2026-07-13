Netherlands, Belgium ink minesweeper transfer MOU with Bulgaria

The defence ministries of the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the transfer of decommissioned Dutch and Belgian mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels to the Bulgarian Navy.

The Belgian Ministry of Defence had earlier said that the transfer will be undertaken free of charge and will cover four ex-Belgian Navy MCM vessels and another three formerly operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The Belgian and Dutch MCM vessels all belong to the Tripartite-class of MCM vessels that first entered service in the 1980s. France was the only other initial operator of the Tripartite-class ships, examples of which were also later handed over to the navies of Indonesia, Pakistan, Latvia and Ukraine.