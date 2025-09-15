Belgium, Netherlands to donate minehunters to Bulgaria

The governments of Belgium and the Netherlands will transfer a total of seven mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels as well as spare parts and a simulator to Bulgaria.

The Belgian Ministry of Defence (MOD) said that the transfer will be undertaken free of charge and will cover four ex-Belgian Navy MCM vessels and three formerly operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The Belgian and Dutch Tripartite-class ships are slated for replacement by the 12 vessels under the joint Belgian-Dutch rMCM program (the first ship to be completed under the program is the Belgian Navy's Oostende, which Baird Maritime featured in a vessel review earlier this year).