Belgian Navy formally names new minehunting mothership

The Belgian Navy christened its newest mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel in a ceremony on Wednesday, June 24.

Oostende is the first ship in a class of 12 vessels to be built under the joint Belgian-Dutch rMCM program. The Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies will receive six vessels each, and all six ships for Belgium will be known as the City-class.

Kership, the joint ventured formed by French shipbuilders Piriou and the Naval Group, is in charge of the production of the 12 platforms. They will be then all armed afloat by Piriou in Concarneau.