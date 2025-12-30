Korean builder to supply two additional frigates to Philippine Navy

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HII) has been awarded a contract by the Philippine Department of National Defense for the construction of two 3,200-ton frigates for the Philippine Navy.
HHI said the contract has a total value of approximately KRW844.7 billion (US$590 million). The two ships are scheduled to be handed over to the Philippine Navy in the second half of 2029.
HHI said the frigates will be built to similar specifications as the Philippine Navy's two Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigates (originally designated corvettes), which were delivered earlier this year in April and September, respectively. This will ensure commonality in systems across the four vessels.
HHI had also supplied the Philippine Navy with its two slightly smaller Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigates in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, the company is building a new class of six 94-metre offshore patrol vessels that will be delivered to the Philippines beginning in 2026.