Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel launched in South Korea
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) launched the future Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel (OPV) BRP Rajah Sulayman at its Ulsan facilities in a ceremony on Wednesday, June 11.
The OPV is the first in a planned class of six that HHI will deliver to the Philippine Navy beginning in 2026.
The ship honours Rajah Sulayman, a Filipino native leader who led an armed revolt against Spanish colonial forces in the early 1570s.
Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 94.4 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 3.7 metres, a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, space for two rigid inflatable boats, and a crew complement of 72.
Two MTU-STX engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a speed of 22 knots at 85 per cent MCR and a range of 5,500 nautical miles.
Armament will include a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, two 30mm guns on remote weapon stations, and two 12.7mm machine guns. A flight deck will also be available for use by a 10-tonne helicopter or an unmanned aerial vehicle.