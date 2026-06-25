Hellenic Navy's third FDI HN frigate enters sea trials

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the future HS Formion, the third FDI HN frigate ordered by the Hellenic Navy.

The future Formion has a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a maximum speed of 27 knots. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.

Like the baseline French Navy FDI ships, the FDI HN or Kimon-class frigates were built to be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.