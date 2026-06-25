Naval Ships

Hellenic Navy's third FDI HN frigate enters sea trials

HS Formion, the Hellenic Navy's third FDI HN frigate
HS Formion, the Hellenic Navy's third FDI HN frigateNaval Group
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French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the future HS Formion, the third FDI HN frigate ordered by the Hellenic Navy.

The future Formion has a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, and a maximum speed of 27 knots. Armament will include surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and a 76mm naval gun.

Like the baseline French Navy FDI ships, the FDI HN or Kimon-class frigates were built to be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.

Each FDI HN will also be natively protected against cyber threats, with a redundant IT architecture based around two data centres that host a large proportion of the ship's software in what the Naval Group said is a “virtualised” manner.

Aviation facilities will be available for use by a 10-tonne utility helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The Naval Group also provided the vessel with anti-torpedo countermeasures while Thales installed the radar, the hull-mounted and towed array sonars, and the electronic warfare systems.

The future Formion is scheduled for delivery later this year.

Europe
France
Greece
French Navy
FDI
FDI HN
Hellenic Navy
Naval Group
Kimon class
HS Formion (vessel)
HS Kimon (vessel)
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