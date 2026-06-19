Dutch warship shifts course toward Strait of Hormuz for possible deployment

The Netherlands said on Friday it had redirected a frigate towards the Strait of Hormuz, in order to be able to join a possible international mission there.

The air defence frigate is currently in the Indo-Pacific region, and would take several weeks to arrive in the region of the Strait of Hormuz, defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament.

Oil shipments through the strait have picked up since the US and Iran signed a ceasefire deal this week, despite security concerns by shipping and insurance industry officials who have called for the urgent deployment of mine-clearing vessels to the waterway.