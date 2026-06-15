Europeans push for Hormuz naval mission despite Iran skepticism

France and Britain are pushing plans for a multinational naval mission to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz if a US-Iran ceasefire materialises, although it is doubtful whether Tehran would be prepared to accept any such operation.

Diplomats say Iran has signalled strong opposition to any foreign military presence in the waterway and could seek to impose transit fees on shipping — a red line for European powers — making its stance decisive for any deployment.

"Iran is hostile to any foreign military presence but open to dialogue," a European official said, adding that Tehran was likely to advance its own proposals.