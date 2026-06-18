Germany moves ships into position for possible Strait of Hormuz mission

Germany is deploying two ships to the Red Sea in preparation for a possible military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, said on Thursday.

Hours after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran to end a war that has disrupted global energy supplies, shipping and insurance industry officials called for the urgent deployment of mine-clearing vessels to the strait.

"As we speak, our minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are sailing through the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea," Pistorius told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels.