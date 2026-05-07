Delayed German frigate programme set for Rheinmetall takeover in Q2

Rheinmetall could sign a contract to take over Germany's delayed F126 frigate programme in the second quarter, CEO Armin Papperger said on Thursday, further highlighting the company's growing focus on the naval sector.

"The biggest contract will be for sure F126, where we expect that in Q2 there could be a signing," Papperger said on a conference call after first-quarter results.

His comments appear to confirm a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday that said Rheinmetall was seeking some €12 billion ($14.13 billion) from Germany to take over the programme. Papperger said that the figure did not seem entirely incorrect.