Belgian Navy minehunting mothership conducts at-sea drone tests

The Belgian Navy's new mine countermeasures (MCM) mothership recently conducted at-sea tests of some her unmanned systems off the coast of Brittany in France.

The trials conducted by the mothership Oostende entailed the deployment of an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). These trials marked the first time that these unmanned MCM systems were operated directly from the mothership.

The testing also enabled Belgian Navy operators to assess the behaviour of the USV and the AUV when deployed at sea.