US Navy's newest expeditionary fast transport wraps up acceptance trials
Austal USA has completed conducting acceptance trials of USNS Point Loma, the 15th Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) ordered by the US Navy.
Austal said the completion of acceptance trials means the ship is now ready for delivery to the navy.
The trials involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal USA-led industry team.
Point Loma is slated for delivery before the end of this month. It will be the second EPF flight II vessel Austal USA has delivered to the US Navy following USNS Cody, which was delivered in January 2024.
EPF flight II vessels feature enhanced naval medicine afloat capabilities and will provide critical combat care in austere and contested operating environments.
Point Loma has a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres).
The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.