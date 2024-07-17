US Navy fast transport to demonstrate expeditionary medical unit concept

The US Navy is embarking the first Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU), an advanced medical support system with personnel from EMU-1 designed to provide Role 2 (R2) level healthcare services both afloat and ashore, aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF) USNS Cody at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story from July 15 to 26. EMUs will enhance medical support in various military and humanitarian missions, ensuring comprehensive care from the sea to the shore.
EMUs extend the US Navy’s R2 care capabilities currently aboard amphibious assault ships and aircraft carriers to smaller ships and vessels. US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) said it offers a broad spectrum of medical and healthcare services such as biomedical repair, command and control, information technology, sterile supply, medical operations, and patient decontamination provided by medical support personnel.
“The mission of the EMU is to deliver R2 healthcare services with versatile surgeries, intensive care unit, acute care ward, radiology, pharmacy, laboratory, dental service, and combat operational stress control,” said Captain Jonathan Haase, program manager of the Expeditionary Missions program office. “EMUs are strategically equipped to receive patients from afloat platforms, directly from combat areas to provide patient holding, patient movement, and prolonged field care, based on injury severity and EMU’s specific mission for the navy.”
As an embarked mission, EMUs are designed to be moveable and transportable, allowing for flexibility in deployment across various naval platforms.
The equipment for EMUs is housed within ten 20-foot containers, which facilitates the storage and transport of both the authorised medical allowance list and dental allowance list items. These primarily commercial off-the-shelf items are protected by environmental control systems when at sea, ensuring their readiness and functionally across the spectrum of warfare during naval operations.