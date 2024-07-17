US Navy fast transport to demonstrate expeditionary medical unit concept

“The mission of the EMU is to deliver R2 healthcare services with versatile surgeries, intensive care unit, acute care ward, radiology, pharmacy, laboratory, dental service, and combat operational stress control,” said Captain Jonathan Haase, program manager of the Expeditionary Missions program office. “EMUs are strategically equipped to receive patients from afloat platforms, directly from combat areas to provide patient holding, patient movement, and prolonged field care, based on injury severity and EMU’s specific mission for the navy.”

As an embarked mission, EMUs are designed to be moveable and transportable, allowing for flexibility in deployment across various naval platforms.

The equipment for EMUs is housed within ten 20-foot containers, which facilitates the storage and transport of both the authorised medical allowance list and dental allowance list items. These primarily commercial off-the-shelf items are protected by environmental control systems when at sea, ensuring their readiness and functionally across the spectrum of warfare during naval operations.