US Navy's 15th Spearhead-class fast transport floated out
Austal USA floated out the future USNS Point Loma, a new US Navy Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport (EPF), at its Mobile, Alabama facilities on Tuesday, September 3.
Following the launch, production efforts on the 15th EPF will shift to final outfitting and system activation in preparation for upcoming sea trials.
The future Point Loma is named after the San Diego seaside community with a long-standing naval presence. Point Loma, bordered by the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and the San Diego River, is home to Naval Base Point Loma.
Upon completion, the EPF will have a length of 337 feet (103 metres), a beam of 93.5 feet (28.5 metres), and a draught of 12.5 feet (3.83 metres). The vessel will also be capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles such as main battle tanks, and equipment totalling 544 tonnes up to 1,200 nautical miles.
The future Point Loma is also the second Flight II EPF to be built for the US Navy. Each EPF Flight II ship will provide a Role 2E (enhanced) medical capability that includes, among other capabilities, basic secondary health care built around primary surgery; intensive care unit; ward beds; and limited X-ray, laboratory and dental support.